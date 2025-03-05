Insider Purchase: Director at $BFST Buys 1,500 Shares

Rick D. Day, a director at $BFST, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $38,195. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 264,285 shares of this class of $BFST stock.

$BFST Insider Trading Activity

$BFST insiders have traded $BFST stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH VERNON JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $642,855 .

. DAVID R. III MELVILLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $543,504 .

. JAMES J. III BUQUET has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $407,880 .

. MARK P. FOLSE sold 7,346 shares for an estimated $180,417

WARREN MCDONALD (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,060 shares for an estimated $110,492 .

. RICK D. DAY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,195

$BFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $BFST stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

