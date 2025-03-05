Insider Purchase: Director at $BFST Buys 1,500 Shares

Rick D. Day, a director at $BFST, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $38,195. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 264,285 shares of this class of $BFST stock.
$BFST Insider Trading Activity
$BFST insiders have traded $BFST stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH VERNON JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $642,855.
- DAVID R. III MELVILLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $543,504.
- JAMES J. III BUQUET has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $407,880.
- MARK P. FOLSE sold 7,346 shares for an estimated $180,417
- WARREN MCDONALD (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,060 shares for an estimated $110,492.
- RICK D. DAY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,195
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BFST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $BFST stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 328,189 shares (+111.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,434,457
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 245,491 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,309,118
- STIEVEN CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. removed 162,220 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,164,187
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 88,546 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,275,632
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 88,230 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,267,511
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 83,664 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,150,164
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 70,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,814,959
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.