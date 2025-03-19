Insider Purchase: Director at $BFC Buys 380 Shares

DANIEL C MCCONEGHY, a director at $BFC, bought 380 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $40,173. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 23.5%. Following this trade, they now own 2,000 shares of this class of $BFC stock.
$BFC Insider Trading Activity
$BFC insiders have traded $BFC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN E JOHNSON sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $255,072
- MICHAEL S STAYER-SUPRICK purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $102,070
- DANIEL C MCCONEGHY purchased 380 shares for an estimated $40,173
$BFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $BFC stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MERIT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 84,524 shares (+88.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,375,483
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 52,749 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,226,898
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 24,635 shares (+103.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,441,082
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 23,762 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,354,576
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 18,861 shares (+42.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,868,936
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 11,096 shares (+57.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,099,502
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 10,789 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,069,082
