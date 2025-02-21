Insider Purchase: Director at $BEAT Buys 29,412 Shares

Richard Ferrari, a director at $BEAT, bought 29,412 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $50,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.6%. Following this trade, they now own 179,136 shares of this class of $BEAT stock.
$BEAT Insider Trading Activity
$BEAT insiders have traded $BEAT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD FERRARI purchased 29,412 shares for an estimated $50,000
- TIM CRUICKSHANK (CFO) purchased 17,647 shares for an estimated $29,999
- URIOSTE GEORGE DE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,668 shares for an estimated $22,294.
$BEAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BEAT stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PASADENA PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC removed 60,554 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,274
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 43,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,279
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 23,919 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,013
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 21,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,983
- BAKER AVENUE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 21,614 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,144
- SPECTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. (NB/CA) added 20,000 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,000
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 14,603 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,586
