Insider Purchase: Director at $BDX Buys 1,500 Shares

Jeffrey William Henderson, a director at $BDX, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $350,430. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 23.0%. Following this trade, they now own 8,015 shares of this class of $BDX stock.

$BDX Insider Trading Activity

$BDX insiders have traded $BDX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROLAND GOETTE (EVP and President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,121 shares for an estimated $1,130,528 .

. MICHAEL DAVID GARRISON (EVP & President, Medical) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,435 shares for an estimated $775,007 .

. SHANA CAROL NEAL (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,575 shares for an estimated $594,550 .

. DAVID SHAN (EVP and Chief ISC Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $450,375 .

$BDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 634 institutional investors add shares of $BDX stock to their portfolio, and 824 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BDX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BDX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

