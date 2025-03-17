Insider Purchase: Director at $BCSF Buys 1,530 Shares

Clare Stack Richer, a director at $BCSF, bought 1,530 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $25,137. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.9%. Following this trade, they now own 20,834 shares of this class of $BCSF stock.
$BCSF Insider Trading Activity
$BCSF insiders have traded $BCSF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCSF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLARE STACK RICHER purchased 1,530 shares for an estimated $25,137
$BCSF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $BCSF stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,391,514 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,379,325
- LAKE STREET ADVISORS GROUP, LLC added 383,201 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,713,681
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 367,161 shares (-93.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,432,660
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 317,349 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,559,954
- COLUMBUS MACRO, LLC added 316,420 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,543,678
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 314,683 shares (+2071.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,513,246
- ALLWORTH FINANCIAL LP added 307,370 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,385,122
