Insider Purchase: Director at $BCSF Buys 1,530 Shares

Clare Stack Richer, a director at $BCSF, bought 1,530 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $25,137. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.9%. Following this trade, they now own 20,834 shares of this class of $BCSF stock.

$BCSF Insider Trading Activity

$BCSF insiders have traded $BCSF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCSF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$BCSF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $BCSF stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

