Insider Purchase: Director at $BCDA Buys 22,753 Shares

SIMON H STERTZER, a director at $BCDA, bought 22,753 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $52,331. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 127.5%. Following this trade, they now own 40,602 shares of this class of $BCDA stock.

$BCDA Insider Trading Activity

$BCDA insiders have traded $BCDA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIMON H STERTZER has made 2 purchases buying 38,289 shares for an estimated $88,064 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER ALTMAN (President and CEO) has made 7 purchases buying 4,439 shares for an estimated $9,451 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EDWARD M GILLIS (Senior Vice President, Devices) sold 3,257 shares for an estimated $6,514

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BCDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BCDA stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 11,189 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,909

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.