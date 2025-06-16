Insider Purchase: Director at $BCBP Buys 2,000 Shares

James G. Rizzo, a director at $BCBP, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $15,400. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.3%. Following this trade, they now own 62,708 shares of this class of $BCBP stock.

$BCBP Insider Trading Activity

$BCBP insiders have traded $BCBP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCBP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D HOGAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $80,380

JAMES G. RIZZO has made 3 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $39,550 and 0 sales.

$BCBP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $BCBP stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

