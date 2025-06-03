Insider Purchase: Director at $BBSI Buys 2,000 Shares

Mark Steven Finn, a director at $BBSI, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $83,559. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 20.3%. Following this trade, they now own 11,850 shares of this class of $BBSI stock.

$BBSI Insider Trading Activity

$BBSI insiders have traded $BBSI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J CARLEY sold 12,354 shares for an estimated $526,293

MARK STEVEN FINN has made 3 purchases buying 7,000 shares for an estimated $289,324 and 0 sales.

$BBSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $BBSI stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.