Insider Purchase: Director at $AXP Buys 3,700 Shares

Michael J Angelakis, a director at $AXP, bought 3,700 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $998,593. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 3,700 shares of this class of $AXP stock.

$AXP Insider Trading Activity

$AXP insiders have traded $AXP stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J SQUERI (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 221,473 shares for an estimated $65,138,916 .

. ANRE D WILLIAMS (Group Pres., Enterprise Serv.) sold 77,887 shares for an estimated $21,049,740

RAYMOND JOABAR (Grp. Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,300 shares for an estimated $8,290,763 .

. DENISE PICKETT (Pres., GSG and TLS) sold 22,752 shares for an estimated $7,250,834

ANNA MARRS (Group Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,955 shares for an estimated $6,320,503 .

. DOUGLAS E. BUCKMINSTER (Vice Chairman) sold 13,111 shares for an estimated $3,552,818

RAVIKUMAR RADHAKRISHNAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 9,485 shares for an estimated $3,027,327

GLENDA G MCNEAL (Chief Partner Officer) sold 7,391 shares for an estimated $2,290,914

CAILLEC CHRISTOPHE LE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,820,880

MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $998,593

QUINN JESSICA LIEBERMAN (EVP - Controller) sold 3,028 shares for an estimated $897,590

MONIQUE HERENA (Chief Colleague Experience Off) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $374,010

$AXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 998 institutional investors add shares of $AXP stock to their portfolio, and 1,211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AXP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/05 and 0 sales.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.