Insider Purchase: Director at $AXP Buys 3,700 Shares

Michael J Angelakis, a director at $AXP, bought 3,700 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $998,593. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 3,700 shares of this class of $AXP stock.
$AXP Insider Trading Activity
$AXP insiders have traded $AXP stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN J SQUERI (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 221,473 shares for an estimated $65,138,916.
- ANRE D WILLIAMS (Group Pres., Enterprise Serv.) sold 77,887 shares for an estimated $21,049,740
- RAYMOND JOABAR (Grp. Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,300 shares for an estimated $8,290,763.
- DENISE PICKETT (Pres., GSG and TLS) sold 22,752 shares for an estimated $7,250,834
- ANNA MARRS (Group Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,955 shares for an estimated $6,320,503.
- DOUGLAS E. BUCKMINSTER (Vice Chairman) sold 13,111 shares for an estimated $3,552,818
- RAVIKUMAR RADHAKRISHNAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 9,485 shares for an estimated $3,027,327
- GLENDA G MCNEAL (Chief Partner Officer) sold 7,391 shares for an estimated $2,290,914
- CAILLEC CHRISTOPHE LE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,820,880
- MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $998,593
- QUINN JESSICA LIEBERMAN (EVP - Controller) sold 3,028 shares for an estimated $897,590
- MONIQUE HERENA (Chief Colleague Experience Off) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $374,010
$AXP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 998 institutional investors add shares of $AXP stock to their portfolio, and 1,211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,845,123 shares (+106.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,141,194,055
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 3,583,959 shares (+463.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,063,683,191
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,943,463 shares (+186.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $576,800,383
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 1,568,747 shares (+346.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,588,422
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,414,291 shares (+3.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $419,747,425
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,240,390 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $368,135,348
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,110,104 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,467,766
$AXP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AXP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/05 and 0 sales.
