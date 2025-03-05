Insider Purchase: Director at $AX Buys 3,000 Shares

Sara Wardell-Smith, a director at $AX, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $194,203. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 41.4%. Following this trade, they now own 10,250 shares of this class of $AX stock.

$AX Insider Trading Activity

$AX insiders have traded $AX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY GARRABRANTS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $10,235,946 .

. ANDREW J MICHELETTI (EVP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,197 shares for an estimated $2,822,086 .

. JAMES JOHN COURT sold 16,887 shares for an estimated $1,136,326

MOSICH NICK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,964 shares for an estimated $637,836 .

. THOMAS M CONSTANTINE sold 4,555 shares for an estimated $358,751

EDWARD JAMES RATINOFF sold 4,002 shares for an estimated $317,778

SARA WARDELL-SMITH purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $194,203

DAVID X PARK sold 1,427 shares for an estimated $121,651

$AX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $AX stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

