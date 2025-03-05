Insider Purchase: Director at $AX Buys 3,000 Shares

Sara Wardell-Smith, a director at $AX, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $194,203. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 41.4%. Following this trade, they now own 10,250 shares of this class of $AX stock.
$AX Insider Trading Activity
$AX insiders have traded $AX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY GARRABRANTS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $10,235,946.
- ANDREW J MICHELETTI (EVP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,197 shares for an estimated $2,822,086.
- JAMES JOHN COURT sold 16,887 shares for an estimated $1,136,326
- MOSICH NICK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,964 shares for an estimated $637,836.
- THOMAS M CONSTANTINE sold 4,555 shares for an estimated $358,751
- EDWARD JAMES RATINOFF sold 4,002 shares for an estimated $317,778
- SARA WARDELL-SMITH purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $194,203
- DAVID X PARK sold 1,427 shares for an estimated $121,651
$AX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $AX stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 427,085 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,831,887
- FMR LLC removed 266,010 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,580,798
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 258,937 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,086,749
- JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD removed 209,399 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,626,520
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 187,037 shares (-78.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,064,534
- M&G PLC removed 171,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,799,011
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 164,557 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,494,306
