Insider Purchase: Director at $AWR Buys 897 Shares

Thomas A. Eichelberger, a director at $AWR, bought 897 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $68,898. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.8%. Following this trade, they now own 8,467 shares of this class of $AWR stock.

$AWR Insider Trading Activity

$AWR insiders have traded $AWR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIANA M BONTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 969 shares for an estimated $74,613 .

. THOMAS A. EICHELBERGER purchased 897 shares for an estimated $68,898

PAUL J ROWLEY (SVP OF OPERATIONS) has made 2 purchases buying 160 shares for an estimated $11,789 and 0 sales.

$AWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $AWR stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AWR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AWR in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/07/2025

