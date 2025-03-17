Insider Purchase: Director at $ATYR Buys 3,750 Shares

Jane A Gross, a director at $ATYR, bought 3,750 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $15,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 62.5%. Following this trade, they now own 9,750 shares of this class of $ATYR stock.

$ATYR Insider Trading Activity

$ATYR insiders have traded $ATYR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATYR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JANE A GROSS purchased 3,750 shares for an estimated $15,000

JILL MARIE BROADFOOT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,254 shares for an estimated $4,740

NANCY DENYES (General Counsel) sold 899 shares for an estimated $3,398

$ATYR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATYR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/04/2024

