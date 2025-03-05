Insider Purchase: Director at $ASYS Buys 5,000 Shares

Robert M Averick, a director at $ASYS, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $24,450. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 587,789 shares of this class of $ASYS stock.
$ASYS Insider Trading Activity
$ASYS insiders have traded $ASYS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT M AVERICK has made 7 purchases buying 115,312 shares for an estimated $595,202 and 0 sales.
$ASYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $ASYS stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 231,872 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,263,702
- AMH EQUITY LTD removed 208,825 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,138,096
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 127,880 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $696,946
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 65,174 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,198
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 53,786 shares (-56.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,133
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 51,555 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $280,974
- KOVACK ADVISORS, INC. added 45,400 shares (+225.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,430
