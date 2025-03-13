Insider Purchase: Director at $ARES Buys 10,000 Shares

ASHISH BHUTANI, a director at $ARES, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $1,413,300. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 77.5%. Following this trade, they now own 22,905 shares of this class of $ARES stock.

$ARES Insider Trading Activity

$ARES insiders have traded $ARES stock on the open market 168 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 167 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. KIPP DEVEER (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 378,933 shares for an estimated $68,145,672 .

. DAVID B KAPLAN (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $59,618,405 .

. BENNETT ROSENTHAL (Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG) has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $59,614,536 .

. MICHAEL J AROUGHETI (Co-Founder, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $43,515,923 .

. RYAN BERRY (Chief Mktg. & Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 182,499 shares for an estimated $29,458,995 .

. ASHISH BHUTANI purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,413,300

$ARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 370 institutional investors add shares of $ARES stock to their portfolio, and 311 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

