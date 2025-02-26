Insider Purchase: Director at $ARDX Buys 77,729 Shares

DAVID M MOTT, a director at $ARDX, bought 77,729 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $388,738. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.0%. Following this trade, they now own 2,015,494 shares of this class of $ARDX stock.

$ARDX Insider Trading Activity

$ARDX insiders have traded $ARDX stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M MOTT has made 4 purchases buying 705,897 shares for an estimated $3,374,588 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL RAAB (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 261,519 shares for an estimated $1,414,083 .

. DAVID P. ROSENBAUM (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,403 shares for an estimated $738,096 .

. LAURA A WILLIAMS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,307 shares for an estimated $63,099 .

. ELIZABETH A GRAMMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,337 shares for an estimated $57,910 .

. JUSTIN A RENZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,431 shares for an estimated $54,295 .

. ROBERT BLANKS (See Remarks) sold 4,941 shares for an estimated $23,689

$ARDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $ARDX stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

