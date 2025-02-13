Insider Purchase: Director at $ARCC Buys 6,000 Shares

Ann Torre Bates, a director at $ARCC, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $136,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.0%. Following this trade, they now own 30,000 shares of this class of $ARCC stock.

$ARCC Insider Trading Activity

$ARCC insiders have traded $ARCC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN TORRE BATES purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $136,500

$ARCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 438 institutional investors add shares of $ARCC stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.