Insider Purchase: Director at $APPF Buys 914 Shares

Alexander Wolf, a director at $APPF, bought 914 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $195,861. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 914 shares of this class of $APPF stock.

$APPF Insider Trading Activity

$APPF insiders have traded $APPF stock on the open market 99 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 79 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAURICE J DUCA has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 32,437 shares for an estimated $7,692,921 .

. BLOTTNITZ ANDREAS VON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $5,213,897 .

. ALEXANDER WOLF has made 20 purchases buying 13,500 shares for an estimated $2,903,482 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW S MAZZA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 11,581 shares for an estimated $2,843,474 .

. WILLIAM SHANE TRIGG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,645 shares for an estimated $1,895,933 .

. SCANLAN AGNES BUNDY sold 500 shares for an estimated $127,710

$APPF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $APPF stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APPF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APPF stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 10/31.

on 10/31. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/01.

