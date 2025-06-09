Stocks
Insider Purchase: Director at $APPF Buys 4,000 Shares

June 09, 2025 — 05:31 pm EDT

Robert Donald III Casey, a director at $APPF, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $870,920. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.8%. Following this trade, they now own 27,856 shares of this class of $APPF stock.

$APPF Insider Trading Activity

$APPF insiders have traded $APPF stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ALEXANDER WOLF has made 20 purchases buying 13,500 shares for an estimated $2,903,482 and 0 sales.
  • WILLIAM SHANE TRIGG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,401 shares for an estimated $2,008,217.
  • MATTHEW S MAZZA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,565 shares for an estimated $1,428,900.
  • ROBERT DONALD III CASEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $870,920
  • TIMOTHY MATHIAS EATON (Int. Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,057 shares for an estimated $233,734

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APPF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $APPF stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$APPF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APPF stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


