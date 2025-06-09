Insider Purchase: Director at $APPF Buys 175 Shares

TIMOTHY K BLISS, a director at $APPF, bought 175 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $38,127. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.2%. Following this trade, they now own 15,000 shares of this class of $APPF stock.

$APPF Insider Trading Activity

$APPF insiders have traded $APPF stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 30 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K BLISS has made 9 purchases buying 22,000 shares for an estimated $4,778,053 and 0 sales.

ALEXANDER WOLF has made 20 purchases buying 13,500 shares for an estimated $2,903,482 and 0 sales.

WILLIAM SHANE TRIGG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,401 shares for an estimated $2,008,217.

MATTHEW S MAZZA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,565 shares for an estimated $1,428,900.

. ROBERT DONALD III CASEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $870,920

TIMOTHY MATHIAS EATON (Int. Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,057 shares for an estimated $233,734

$APPF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $APPF stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APPF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APPF stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

