Insider Purchase: Director at $APLE Buys 7,250 Shares

Carolyn B Handlon, a director at $APLE, bought 7,250 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $99,289. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 48.0%. Following this trade, they now own 22,363 shares of this class of $APLE stock.

$APLE Insider Trading Activity

$APLE insiders have traded $APLE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAROLYN B HANDLON purchased 7,250 shares for an estimated $99,289

GLADE M KNIGHT (Executive Chairman) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $72,700

REDD HUGH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,570

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $APLE stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.