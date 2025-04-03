Insider Purchase: Director at $APA Buys 75,000 Shares

Chansoo Joung, a director at $APA, bought 75,000 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $1,368,615. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 114.9%. Following this trade, they now own 140,285 shares of this class of $APA stock.

$APA Insider Trading Activity

$APA insiders have traded $APA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHANSOO JOUNG purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,368,615

JULIET S ELLIS purchased 4,391 shares for an estimated $100,026

$APA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 305 institutional investors add shares of $APA stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/19/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Positive" rating on 11/15/2024

$APA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $30.0 on 11/15/2024

