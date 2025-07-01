Insider Purchase: Director at $ANNX Buys 4,115 Shares

William H. Carson, a director at $ANNX, bought 4,115 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $10,122. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.1%. Following this trade, they now own 29,715 shares of this class of $ANNX stock.

$ANNX Insider Trading Activity

$ANNX insiders have traded $ANNX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TED YEDNOCK (EVP & CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,128 shares for an estimated $29,615 .

. JENNIFER LEW (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,698 shares for an estimated $25,505 .

. MICHAEL OVERDORF (EVP & CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,043 shares for an estimated $23,783 .

. DEAN RICHARD ARTIS (EVP & CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 5,515 shares for an estimated $16,379

JAMIE DANANBERG (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 5,521 shares for an estimated $16,342

DOUGLAS LOVE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 5,021 shares for an estimated $14,811

$ANNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $ANNX stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ANNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANNX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

