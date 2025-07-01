Insider Purchase: Director at $ANNX Buys 4,115 Shares

William H. Carson, a director at $ANNX, bought 4,115 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $10,122. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.1%. Following this trade, they now own 29,715 shares of this class of $ANNX stock.
$ANNX Insider Trading Activity
$ANNX insiders have traded $ANNX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TED YEDNOCK (EVP & CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,128 shares for an estimated $29,615.
- JENNIFER LEW (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,698 shares for an estimated $25,505.
- MICHAEL OVERDORF (EVP & CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,043 shares for an estimated $23,783.
- DEAN RICHARD ARTIS (EVP & CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 5,515 shares for an estimated $16,379
- JAMIE DANANBERG (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 5,521 shares for an estimated $16,342
- DOUGLAS LOVE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 5,021 shares for an estimated $14,811
- WILLIAM H. CARSON purchased 4,115 shares for an estimated $10,122
$ANNX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $ANNX stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 5,581,082 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,771,488
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 3,058,653 shares (+330.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,903,200
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 2,840,145 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,569,943
- STATE STREET CORP removed 2,470,888 shares (-54.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,768,813
- GMT CAPITAL CORP removed 1,908,366 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,789,917
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,450,000 shares (+56.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,798,500
- TFG ASSET MANAGEMENT GP LTD added 1,250,000 shares (+89.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,412,500
$ANNX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANNX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
