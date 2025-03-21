Insider Purchase: Director and CEO of $TCPC Buys 10,000 Shares

Philip M Tseng, the Director and CEO of $TCPC, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $77,400. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 35.0%. Following this trade, they now own 38,587 shares of this class of $TCPC stock.

$TCPC insiders have traded $TCPC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

AUGUST DANIEL WORRELL (Co-Chief Investment Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $217,068 and 0 sales.

JASON MEHRING (President) has made 2 purchases buying 6,900 shares for an estimated $61,372 and 0 sales.

$TCPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $TCPC stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

