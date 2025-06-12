Insider Purchase: Director at $AMZE Buys 73,716 Shares

Aaron Day, a director at $AMZE, bought 73,716 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $32,221. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 73,716 shares of this class of $AMZE stock.

$AMZE Insider Trading Activity

$AMZE insiders have traded $AMZE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON DAY purchased 73,716 shares for an estimated $32,221

