Insider Purchase: Director at $AMPY Buys 25,000 Shares

Todd R Snyder, a director at $AMPY, bought 25,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $95,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 30.0%. Following this trade, they now own 108,416 shares of this class of $AMPY stock.
$AMPY Insider Trading Activity
$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750
- JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750
- MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600
$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 229,608 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,377,648
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 181,062 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,086,372
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 170,317 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,021,902
- UBS GROUP AG added 152,651 shares (+825.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $915,906
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 130,700 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $784,200
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 90,400 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,400
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 88,707 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $532,242
