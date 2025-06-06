Insider Purchase: Director at $AMPY Buys 181,000 Shares

CLINT D COGHILL, a director at $AMPY, bought 181,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $591,870. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.7%. Following this trade, they now own 2,881,347 shares of this class of $AMPY stock.

$AMPY Insider Trading Activity

$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLINT D COGHILL has made 3 purchases buying 304,000 shares for an estimated $997,190 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750

JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750

MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600

DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

DANIEL FURBEE (SEE REMARKS) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $29,747

$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMPY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

