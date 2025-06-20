Insider Purchase: Director at $AMPG Buys 7,157 Shares

Daniel Richard Mazziota, a director at $AMPG, bought 7,157 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $14,314. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.0%. Following this trade, they now own 247,900 shares of this class of $AMPG stock.

$AMPG Insider Trading Activity

$AMPG insiders have traded $AMPG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL RICHARD MAZZIOTA has made 2 purchases buying 12,157 shares for an estimated $21,264 and 0 sales.

$AMPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $AMPG stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.