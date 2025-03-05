Insider Purchase: Director at $AMH Buys 100 Shares

JACK E CORRIGAN, a director at $AMH, bought 100 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $2,324. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 50.0%. Following this trade, they now own 300 shares of this class of $AMH stock.

$AMH Insider Trading Activity

$AMH insiders have traded $AMH stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK E CORRIGAN has made 8 purchases buying 7,000 shares for an estimated $163,016 and 4 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $3,880,131 .

BRYAN SMITH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,512,000

MATTHEW J HART sold 6,895 shares for an estimated $243,400

BRIAN REITZ (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,714 shares for an estimated $235,527

JAMES H KROPP sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,000

DOUGLAS N BENHAM has made 2 purchases buying 3,949 shares for an estimated $96,680 and 0 sales.

$AMH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $AMH stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

