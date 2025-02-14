Insider Purchase: Director at $AMCR Buys 8,000 Shares

ARUN NAYAR, a director at $AMCR, bought 8,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $79,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 8,000 shares of this class of $AMCR stock.

$AMCR Insider Trading Activity

$AMCR insiders have traded $AMCR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER KONIECZNY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,004,780

ARUN NAYAR has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $995,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JULIE MARIE SORRELLS (V.P. & CORPORATE CONTROLLER) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $90,960

NICHOLAS T. LONG sold 7,230 shares for an estimated $76,276

ANDREA E. BERTONE sold 6,138 shares for an estimated $64,755

$AMCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 269 institutional investors add shares of $AMCR stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

