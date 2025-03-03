Insider Purchase: Director at $AMCR Buys 10,000 Shares

Achal Agarwal, a director at $AMCR, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $101,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.7%. Following this trade, they now own 88,967 shares of this class of $AMCR stock.
$AMCR Insider Trading Activity
$AMCR insiders have traded $AMCR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER KONIECZNY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,004,780
- ARUN NAYAR has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $995,000 and 0 sales.
- ACHAL AGARWAL has made 5 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $504,793 and 0 sales.
- JULIE MARIE SORRELLS (V.P. & CORPORATE CONTROLLER) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $90,960
- NICHOLAS T. LONG sold 7,230 shares for an estimated $76,276
- ANDREA E. BERTONE sold 6,138 shares for an estimated $64,755
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $AMCR stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&G PLC added 9,433,319 shares (+18.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,767,531
- UBS GROUP AG added 8,870,263 shares (+198.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,469,174
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 6,545,689 shares (+303.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,594,933
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 5,614,233 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,829,932
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 4,704,627 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,303,423
- NORGES BANK removed 4,645,660 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,715,660
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,565,395 shares (-40.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,960,366
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.