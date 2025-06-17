Insider Purchase: Director at $ALOT Buys 10,000 Shares

MITCHELL I QUAIN, a director at $ALOT, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $90,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.4%. Following this trade, they now own 97,719 shares of this class of $ALOT stock.

$ALOT Insider Trading Activity

$ALOT insiders have traded $ALOT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD S WARZALA purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $161,400

MITCHELL I QUAIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $90,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $ALOT stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.