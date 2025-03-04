Insider Purchase: Director at $ALIT Buys 22,092 Shares

ROBERT A SCHRIESHEIM, a director at $ALIT, bought 22,092 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $150,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 22,092 shares of this class of $ALIT stock.

$ALIT Insider Trading Activity

$ALIT insiders have traded $ALIT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM P II FOLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $41,267,079 .

. GREGORY R GOFF (President) sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,001,100

GREGORY A. GEORGE (Chief Commerical Officer) sold 84,929 shares for an estimated $645,103

$ALIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $ALIT stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.