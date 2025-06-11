Insider Purchase: Director at $AIRS Buys 462,957 Shares

Adam T Feinstein, a director at $AIRS, bought 462,957 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $1,851,828. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.4%. Following this trade, they now own 14,038,819 shares of this class of $AIRS stock.

$AIRS Insider Trading Activity

$AIRS insiders have traded $AIRS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM T FEINSTEIN has made 3 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $4,000,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. YOGESH JASHNANI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $18,532

AARON ROLLINS (Executive Chairman) purchased 2,118 shares for an estimated $7,629

$AIRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $AIRS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

