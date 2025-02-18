Insider Purchase: Director at $AIG Buys 10,000 Shares

JOHN G RICE, a director at $AIG, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $770,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $AIG stock.

$AIG Insider Trading Activity

$AIG insiders have traded $AIG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G RICE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $770,000

JOHN C INGLIS has made 3 purchases buying 678 shares for an estimated $51,309 and 0 sales.

$AIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 423 institutional investors add shares of $AIG stock to their portfolio, and 590 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

