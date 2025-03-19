Insider Purchase: Director at $AHH Buys 30,000 Shares

A RUSSELL KIRK, a director at $AHH, bought 30,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $229,170. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 154.4%. Following this trade, they now own 49,430 shares of this class of $AHH stock.

$AHH Insider Trading Activity

$AHH insiders have traded $AHH stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

A RUSSELL KIRK has made 5 purchases buying 137,106 shares for an estimated $1,325,268 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL A HOFFLER purchased 95,238 shares for an estimated $999,999

LOUIS S HADDAD (CEO) purchased 95,238 shares for an estimated $999,999

ERIC E. APPERSON (President of Construction) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $220,376

FREDERICK BLAIR WIMBUSH has made 4 purchases buying 9,905 shares for an estimated $103,897 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DENNIS H. GARTMAN has made 2 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $97,628 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES C. CHERRY purchased 4,761 shares for an estimated $49,990

JAMES A CARROLL purchased 2,857 shares for an estimated $29,998

GEORGE F ALLEN purchased 952 shares for an estimated $9,996

$AHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $AHH stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

