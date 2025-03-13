Insider Purchase: Director at $AGM Buys 1,000 Shares

Robert G Sexton, a director at $AGM, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $195,616. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.0%. Following this trade, they now own 13,517 shares of this class of $AGM stock.

$AGM Insider Trading Activity

$AGM insiders have traded $AGM stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD T NORDHOLM (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,437 shares for an estimated $2,555,212 .

. STEPHEN P MULLERY (EVP - General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,710 shares for an estimated $1,652,185 .

. MITCHELL A JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,549,378 .

. APARNA RAMESH (EVP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $413,676 .

. SARA LOUISE FAIVRE-DAVIS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $312,331

ROBERT G SEXTON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $195,616

CHESTER J CULVER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 825 shares for an estimated $168,287 .

. BRIAN M BRINCH (SVP - Enterprise Risk Officer) sold 593 shares for an estimated $124,530

ZACHARY CARPENTER (EVP - Chief Business Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $103,677

$AGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $AGM stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

