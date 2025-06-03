Insider Purchase: Director at $AFBI Buys 5,418 Shares

Robin S Reich, a director at $AFBI, bought 5,418 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $100,178. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 28.4%. Following this trade, they now own 24,494 shares of this class of $AFBI stock.

$AFBI Insider Trading Activity

$AFBI insiders have traded $AFBI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBIN S REICH purchased 5,418 shares for an estimated $100,178

$AFBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AFBI stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

