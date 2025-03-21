Insider Purchase: Director at $AEYE Buys 11,200 Shares

JAMES B HAWKINS, a director at $AEYE, bought 11,200 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $168,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.1%. Following this trade, they now own 112,282 shares of this class of $AEYE stock.

$AEYE Insider Trading Activity

$AEYE insiders have traded $AEYE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MORADI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,034,043 shares for an estimated $25,367,224 .

. CARR BETTIS (EXEC CHRMN/CHRMN OF THE BOARD) sold 225,000 shares for an estimated $5,400,000

JAMIL A. TAHIR sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $3,000,000

KELLY GEORGEVICH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $303,500 .

. JAMES B HAWKINS has made 2 purchases buying 13,300 shares for an estimated $204,750 and 0 sales.

$AEYE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $AEYE stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AEYE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEYE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024

$AEYE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEYE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AEYE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $37.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Zachary Cummings from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $31.0 on 10/18/2024

