Insider Purchase: Director at $ADV Buys 36,181 Shares

JAMES M KILTS, a director at $ADV, bought 36,181 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $56,677. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.1%. Following this trade, they now own 929,477 shares of this class of $ADV stock.

$ADV Insider Trading Activity

$ADV insiders have traded $ADV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A PEACOCK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 105,000 shares for an estimated $237,476 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREA YOUNG (COO, Experiential Services) sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $226,525

JAMES M KILTS has made 3 purchases buying 98,840 shares for an estimated $160,996 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER GROWE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $17,003 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ADV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ADV stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.