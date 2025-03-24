Insider Purchase: Director at $ADSK Buys 2,000 Shares

JOHN T CAHILL, a director at $ADSK, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $534,194. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,000 shares of this class of $ADSK stock.

$ADSK Insider Trading Activity

$ADSK insiders have traded $ADSK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LORRIE M NORRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,556 shares for an estimated $1,086,873 .

. JOHN T CAHILL purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $534,194

MARY T MCDOWELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $324,703 .

. STEPHEN W. HOPE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 54 shares for an estimated $8,833 and 2 sales selling 340 shares for an estimated $93,433.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ADSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 577 institutional investors add shares of $ADSK stock to their portfolio, and 599 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ADSK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADSK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024

Rosenblatt Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADSK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADSK forecast page.

$ADSK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADSK recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ADSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $357.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Adam Borg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $360.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $350.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $290.0 on 11/29/2024

on 11/29/2024 Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $308.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $325.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $330.0 on 11/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.