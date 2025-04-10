Insider Purchase: Director at $ADC Buys 28,080 Shares

JOHN JR RAKOLTA, a director at $ADC, bought 28,080 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $2,002,104. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.9%. Following this trade, they now own 507,809 shares of this class of $ADC stock.

$ADC Insider Trading Activity

$ADC insiders have traded $ADC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN JR RAKOLTA has made 3 purchases buying 58,355 shares for an estimated $4,128,744 and 0 sales.

$ADC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $ADC stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ADC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

$ADC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ADC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Simon Yarmak from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $81.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $79.0 on 01/07/2025

