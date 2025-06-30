Stocks
ACTU

Insider Purchase: Director at $ACTU Buys 71,428 Shares

June 30, 2025 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Equity COF, LP Bios, a director at $ACTU, bought 71,428 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $499,996. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 57.1%. Following this trade, they now own 196,428 shares of this class of $ACTU stock.

$ACTU Insider Trading Activity

$ACTU insiders have traded $ACTU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • AARON G.L. FLETCHER purchased 71,428 shares for an estimated $499,996
  • LESLIE W. KREIS purchased 71,428 shares for an estimated $499,996
  • EQUITY COF, LP BIOS purchased 71,428 shares for an estimated $499,996

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACTU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACTU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACTU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACTU forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ACTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.