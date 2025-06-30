Insider Purchase: Director at $ACTU Buys 71,428 Shares

Equity COF, LP Bios, a director at $ACTU, bought 71,428 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $499,996. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 57.1%. Following this trade, they now own 196,428 shares of this class of $ACTU stock.

$ACTU Insider Trading Activity

$ACTU insiders have traded $ACTU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON G.L. FLETCHER purchased 71,428 shares for an estimated $499,996

LESLIE W. KREIS purchased 71,428 shares for an estimated $499,996

EQUITY COF, LP BIOS purchased 71,428 shares for an estimated $499,996

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACTU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACTU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACTU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACTU forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.