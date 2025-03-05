Insider Purchase: Director at $ACA Buys 1,500 Shares

RHYS J BEST, a director at $ACA, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $119,752. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.6%. Following this trade, they now own 58,195 shares of this class of $ACA stock.

$ACA Insider Trading Activity

$ACA insiders have traded $ACA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J. DEMETRIOU purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $526,200

RHYS J BEST purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $119,752

$ACA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $ACA stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

