Insider Purchase: Director at $ABCL Buys 25,000 Shares

John S. Montalbano, a director at $ABCL, bought 25,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $57,499. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 17.1%. Following this trade, they now own 171,000 shares of this class of $ABCL stock.

$ABCL Insider Trading Activity

$ABCL insiders have traded $ABCL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN S. MONTALBANO has made 2 purchases buying 85,000 shares for an estimated $198,068 and 0 sales.

$ABCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $ABCL stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

