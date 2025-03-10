News & Insights

Stocks
AAP

Insider Purchase: Director at $AAP Buys 14,640 Shares

March 10, 2025 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

EUGENE I JR LEE, a director at $AAP, bought 14,640 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $499,956. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 75.3%. Following this trade, they now own 34,070 shares of this class of $AAP stock.

$AAP Insider Trading Activity

$AAP insiders have traded $AAP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EUGENE I JR LEE purchased 14,640 shares for an estimated $499,956
  • THOMAS W SEBOLDT purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $102,091
  • TAMMY M FINLEY (EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold 1,276 shares for an estimated $56,220
  • KRISTEN L SOLER (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,055 shares for an estimated $45,508 and 0 sales.
  • JEFFREY J II JONES purchased 69 shares for an estimated $2,545

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $AAP stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.