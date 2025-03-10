Insider Purchase: Director at $AAP Buys 14,640 Shares

EUGENE I JR LEE, a director at $AAP, bought 14,640 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $499,956. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 75.3%. Following this trade, they now own 34,070 shares of this class of $AAP stock.

$AAP Insider Trading Activity

$AAP insiders have traded $AAP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE I JR LEE purchased 14,640 shares for an estimated $499,956

THOMAS W SEBOLDT purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $102,091

TAMMY M FINLEY (EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold 1,276 shares for an estimated $56,220

KRISTEN L SOLER (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,055 shares for an estimated $45,508 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY J II JONES purchased 69 shares for an estimated $2,545

$AAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $AAP stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

