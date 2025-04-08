Insider Purchase: COO of $RGP Buys 9,900 Shares

Bhadreskumar Patel, the COO of $RGP, bought 9,900 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $50,002. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.2%. Following this trade, they now own 131,098 shares of this class of $RGP stock.

$RGP Insider Trading Activity

$RGP insiders have traded $RGP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER D CARLILE purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $126,499

KATE W DUCHENE (President & CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $102,800

BHADRESKUMAR PATEL (COO) purchased 9,900 shares for an estimated $50,002

$RGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $RGP stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

