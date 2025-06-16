Insider Purchase: Co-Chief Executive Officer of $OPAL Buys 100 Shares

Adam Comora, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of $OPAL, bought 100 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $310. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 214,517 shares of this class of $OPAL stock.

$OPAL Insider Trading Activity

$OPAL insiders have traded $OPAL stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM COMORA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 77,826 shares for an estimated $200,977 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT V. DOLS has made 5 purchases buying 72,887 shares for an estimated $185,410 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NADEEM NISAR has made 7 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $147,700 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JONATHAN GILBERT MAURER (Co-Chief Executive Officer) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $68,500

$OPAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $OPAL stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

