Insider Purchase: CMO of $WEN Buys 5,050 Shares

Lindsay J. Radkoski, the CMO of $WEN, bought 5,050 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $58,984. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 21.1%. Following this trade, they now own 28,956 shares of this class of $WEN stock.

$WEN Insider Trading Activity

$WEN insiders have traded $WEN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ABIGAIL E. PRINGLE (President, U.S.) sold 136,819 shares for an estimated $1,752,172

LINDSAY J. RADKOSKI (CMO, U.S.) purchased 5,050 shares for an estimated $58,984

MATTHEW COLEY O'BRIEN (Chief People Officer) purchased 1,750 shares for an estimated $20,300

KENNETH M. COOK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $17,025

JOHN MIN (Chief Legal Ofcr & Secretary) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,980

$WEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $WEN stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $13.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $14.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025

