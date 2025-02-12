Insider Purchase: Chief Scientific Officer of $PMN Buys 15,000 Shares

Neil Cashman, the Chief Scientific Officer of $PMN, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $14,595. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 927.6%. Following this trade, they now own 16,617 shares of this class of $PMN stock.

$PMN Insider Trading Activity

$PMN insiders have traded $PMN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MADGE K. SHAFMASTER has made 3 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $255,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL S GORDON has made 2 purchases buying 93,223 shares for an estimated $116,880 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEIL CASHMAN (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $14,595

PATRICK D. KIRWIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $12,492

$PMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $PMN stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

