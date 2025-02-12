Insider Purchase: Chief Scientific Officer of $PMN Buys 15,000 Shares

Neil Cashman, the Chief Scientific Officer of $PMN, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $14,595. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 927.6%. Following this trade, they now own 16,617 shares of this class of $PMN stock.
$PMN Insider Trading Activity
$PMN insiders have traded $PMN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MADGE K. SHAFMASTER has made 3 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $255,750 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL S GORDON has made 2 purchases buying 93,223 shares for an estimated $116,880 and 0 sales.
- NEIL CASHMAN (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $14,595
- PATRICK D. KIRWIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $12,492
$PMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $PMN stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC added 2,790,698 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,488,372
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 2,670,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,337,500
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 581,395 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $726,743
- ALLY BRIDGE GROUP (NY) LLC added 533,023 shares (+50.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $666,278
- AFFINITY ASSET ADVISORS, LLC removed 235,315 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $294,143
- SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD. added 115,084 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $143,855
- SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. added 12,122 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,152
