News & Insights

Stocks
BBNX

Insider Purchase: Chief Product Officer of $BBNX Buys 33,350 Shares

February 03, 2025 — 08:45 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative ->

Mike Mensinger, the Chief Product Officer of $BBNX, bought 33,350 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $566,950. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 129.9%. Following this trade, they now own 59,019 shares of this class of $BBNX stock.

$BBNX Insider Trading Activity

$BBNX insiders have traded $BBNX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HADLEY HARBOR AGGREGATOR IV, L.P. WELLINGTON purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $17,000,000
  • MIKE MENSINGER (Chief Product Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 33,350 shares for an estimated $566,950 and 1 sale selling 13 shares for an estimated $221.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets -> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data -> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets -> More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

BBNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.