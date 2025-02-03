Insider Purchase: Chief Product Officer of $BBNX Buys 33,350 Shares

Mike Mensinger, the Chief Product Officer of $BBNX, bought 33,350 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $566,950. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 129.9%. Following this trade, they now own 59,019 shares of this class of $BBNX stock.

$BBNX Insider Trading Activity

$BBNX insiders have traded $BBNX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HADLEY HARBOR AGGREGATOR IV, L.P. WELLINGTON purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $17,000,000

MIKE MENSINGER (Chief Product Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 33,350 shares for an estimated $566,950 and 1 sale selling 13 shares for an estimated $221.

